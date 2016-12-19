Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci wants to become "even more of a legend" at the club after signing a new deal.

Bonucci signed a new four-and-a-half-year contract on Monday, tying him to the Italian champions until 2021 – a one-season extension to his previous agreement.

The Italy international, 29, joined Juventus from Bari in 2010 and has won five Serie A titles as well as two Coppa Italia crowns in Turin.

Bonucci has made 291 appearances for Juve but still has the time and motivation to enhance his legacy.

"I am pleased and proud to continue our victorious, successful journey until 2021," Bonucci told the club's website.

"I obviously have a lot of goals, clearly to become even more of a legend at this club, to improve personally and maintain the passion I have within me.

"That helps me when the going gets tough and really brings out my playing style. It shows I'm ready to improve at this moment in time because the best is yet to come.

"I'm at the peak of my powers and I'm up here to be shot at so it's up to me to withstand the pressure.

"Looking forward, I will have even more responsibility due to this great new deal but I just see that as an advantage and motivation on a daily basis, in every training session and match, to give that bit extra for this team which really feels like my club."

Bonucci feels part of a family with Juventus and cannot wait to return to action, having been out with a thigh injury since last month's defeat to Genoa.

"I feel an important part of one big family," he said when asked how it felt to be a Juve favourite.

"You achieve this by working hard and always being there for your team-mates, helping out when the going gets tough and celebrating all together in successful periods.

"We have won so much over the last few years and we know that going forward it will be harder than ever to get results. That said, life would be dull if you didn't have something great to fight for.

"Our aim is therefore to play to win every match and lift lots of trophies between now and 2021 and, who knows, perhaps even beyond.

"I would also like to thank my agent who worked so hard on this new deal. He is also proud that this Bonucci-Juventus partnership will go on. This love affair began six, nearly seven years ago. We are a lovely, happy family.

"I'm so keen to get back in action and be available for the coach and my team-mates, and to keep winning things for this club."

Juve face AC Milan in the Supercoppa Italiana in Doha on Friday.