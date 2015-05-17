Bony: Liberty feels like my garden

Wilfried Bony compared the Liberty Stadium to his back garden after scoring in Manchester City's 4-2 Premier League win over former club Swansea City.

The Ivorian netted City's fourth in south Wales, adding to James Milner's opener and a Yaya Toure brace, while Gylfi Sigurdsson and Bafetimbi Gomis found the net for Swansea.

Bony signed for the Etihad Stadium outfit for a reported £28million in January, having scored 34 goals in 70 appearances for Garry Monk's side.

"It's crazy for me to come here and not go left to the home dressing room," he told BBC Sport. "But that's the way football works. I have to adapt to that.

"The Swansea fans gave me a good reception and good motivation too. When I got a chance, I scored.

"It was a strange moment when I scored. This team did a lot for me - and the fans too. We've been here together. But we have to deal with that.

"I feel it's like my garden here. I know the pitch here so well.

"I had a good relationship with the fans here. The feeling is to leave that situation in a good way.

"There's more to come from me. I went to Africa Cup of Nations in January and came back tired.

"I have to finish the season well. We have one game left, I want to win and score. The important thing is to prepare myself well for next season."