Bony an 'option' for Bilic

West Ham boss Slaven Bilic has confirmed Wilfried Bony is "an option" as he looks to sign a striker before the transfer window closes in a week's time.

Bony has not yet featured under new Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola and could be a perfect fit for Bilic, whose squad is short of attacking options due to injuries to Andy Carroll and new signing Andre Ayew.

The former Croatia boss told reporters prior to the Hammers' Europa League play-off tie with Astra Giurgiu on Thursday: "He [Bony] is also an option because he plays in the position we are looking for.

"I leave negotiations to the chairman and [head of recruitment] Tony Henry."

Juventus' Italy international Simone Zaza is another player West Ham are reportedly interested in with Bilic adding: "We were linked with him [Zaza] last year and he is a top player. We were in contact with him last year and will see what happens.

"In terms of signings if something good, quality wise, comes up we are going to act."

Bilic admitted the injury situation was frustrating but is refusing to rush into making panic buys.

"We have a couple of players we are trying to do a deal with. We have injuries and we are short of numbers," he said.

"We will not sign someone because we have to act now. The longest injury is Andre Ayew and we expect him to be fit in December.

"The other players should be back very soon. We have to be optimistic and we cannot moan about it. We will try to do something."

The game against Astra offers West Ham the chance to progress into the group stages of the Europa League.

West Ham claimed a 1-1 draw in the first leg in Romania and Bilic is not underestimating the size of the challenge in the return against the side that knocked them out of the same competition last season.

"They are Romanian champions and the European Championship this summer showed us it is about what the team can do on the pitch," he said.

"They beat us last year and it is not job done. We have had enough time to recover from Sunday [a 1-0 defeat of Bournemouth] and I am optimistic.

"We are not going to protect the away goal. It gives you an advantage but you cannot hang on for 90 minutes. We will play a normal game."