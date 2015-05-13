Bony: Toure needs to stay at City

Wilfried Bony has urged countryman Yaya Toure to remain at Manchester City amid growing speculation the Ivory Coast international is poised to leave the club.

Toure's agent was quoted last week as saying his client was "90 per cent" certain to leave City at the end of the season, with a move to Inter and a reunion with former boss Roberto Mancini becoming increasingly likely.

The 31-year-old, who has struggled for consistency this term, played a big role in Bony's move to Manchester from Swansea City in January and the latter is determined to see his Ivorian team-mate stay in England.

"I talk to him about it all the time. He knows what I think. He brought me here so he needs to stay," Bony said.

"He told me about this being a big club, how we were the champions.

"He told me it was a club that always fights - and I am always a fighter so I liked that. He told me about the pressure, everything.

"For sure everyone wants to keep him here. He's a legend for this club for sure, he always will be.

"We hope he stays, he's a big player here and we know everything he is doing for the club."

Bony added: "It's been difficult for him, but you have to remember it's been three years where there's been big tournaments, World Cup and the Africa Cup of Nations.

"You need to play a lot of matches, you are playing in high temperatures, it's not easy. Injuries can also occur in that time, the pressure and expectations are high.

"There are some things in football you can't control, like when the tournaments come round, when you get injured. You just have to try to deal with them and help the team."