Bony vows to hit the Man City goal trail soon

Ivory Coast striker Bony joined City from Swansea in January and has made just four appearances for the club since returning from his country's successful Africa Cup of Nations campaign.

Bony made his full debut in the 2-0 win over Leicester City and manager Manuel Pellegrini will be keen for him to hit the form he displayed at Swansea as they aim to catch league leaders Chelsea, who hold a five-point advantage.

"When I first came to England there was big pressure because I was coming from Holland to the Premier League," Bony told City's official website.

"At Swansea, I didn't score in the first few games so there was more pressure again, but it's just something you have to live with by improving and doing things better.

"This is a great move for me but I need to work hard, take my chances when they come along and it will get easier as I get to know my team-mates better and get a better understanding.

"I've only been here for two weeks so I'm just settling in, getting to know everyone better and they are getting to know me and what my strengths are, too."