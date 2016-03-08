Boost for Manchester City as De Bruyne returns to training

Kevin De Bruyne has returned to Manchester City training as he closes in on a return to action within the next month.

The Belgium international suffered knee and ankle damage in the League Cup semi-final second leg against Everton and has missed his side's last nine matches.

City hope to have De Bruyne available again after the international break at the end of March and the 24-year-old is on track in his recovery, having completed a session involving fitness drills and light ball work on Tuesday.

De Bruyne could be available for the Premier League trip to AFC Bournemouth on April 2.