Bordeaux defender Pallois banned for three months

Bordeaux defender Nicolas Pallois has been handed a three-month ban after he shoved a referee in the back in the club's Ligue 1 clash with Rennes last month.

Pallois is out of action until February after he was cited by the LFP for "shoving the assistant referee in the back", as well as verbally abusing the main referee following a penalty that was awarded against Bordeaux in their 2-2 draw at Rennes on November 22.

Pallois was sent-off, with Rennes' forward Giovanni Sio missing the stoppage time spot-kick which ensured the points were shared at Roazhon Park.

The 28-year-old has not played since last month's draw.

Bordeaux coach Willy Sagnol was also sent to the stands during the same match.

The Ligue 1 side are struggling in the competition this season, sitting just six points above the relegation zone after 18 games.