Bordeaux name Gourvennec as new coach

Bordeaux have announced that Jocelyn Gourvennec has been appointed as the club's new head coach.

An agreement for the 44-year-old to take charge at the Matmut Atlantique Stadium was confirmed on Friday.

"The club has found its new coach in Jocelyn Gourvennec," a statement issued by Bordeaux read. "Girondins de Bordeaux have reached an agreement with Guingamp for his arrival."

Bordeaux parted company with Willy Sagnol in March and, although interim boss Ulrich Rame successfully steered them clear of Ligue 1 relegation, they have continued to search for a replacement.

Former Nice boss Claude Puel and Club Brugge coach Michel Preud'homme had been heavily linked with the role.

Gourvennec, who took charge of Guingamp in 2010, guided them to promotion back to Ligue 2 a year later and into the top flight in 2013, before securing a remarkable Coupe de France win in 2014.