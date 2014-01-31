Bordeaux's Maurice-Belay wary of PSG threat

The 28-year-old has featured in each of the sides' three meetings this season - being on the wrong end of defeats in the Trophee des Champions, Ligue 1 and the Coupe de la Ligue.

Ahead of their reverse league fixture at the Parc des Princes on Friday, the former Monaco and Sochaux man is well aware of the threat that PSG pose and believes their Barca-style pressing game needs to be accounted for.

"Against them, all teams want to do a feat and they are accustomed (to that)," he told L'Equipe.

"If you're not up to it tactically, you'll pay. Paris see all your flaws. Paris use a lot in making you defend and (even) if you can have the ball, it will be a defensive phase.

"Then, they begin to press, like Barcelona. If you miss one of the first three passes, you're dead. You fall deep in defence and can do so for 90 minutes.

"A bit like Barcelona, Paris stifles the opponent."

Bordeaux have won just one of their last four Ligue 1 games while leaders PSG have taken 11 points from their last possible 15.