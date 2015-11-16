Boreham Wood 1 Northwich Victoria 2: Williams, Astles book Northampton tie

Goals in either half from Jordan Williams and Ryan Astles helped Northwich Victoria upset the odds in a 2-0 win at National League side Boreham Wood in Monday's FA Cup first-round replay.

Northwich, who play in the eighth tier of English football, are the lowest ranked side in the competition, but forced a replay thanks to a 1-1 home draw.

Williams opened the scoring in the 28th minute of Monday's contest at Meadow Park when he followed in Brian Summerskill's saved effort.

The underdogs, who are four levels below their opponents, made it 2-0 when Astles met Summerskill's free-kick with a thumping header eight minutes after the restart.

Charlie Macdonald grabbed a late consolation for the hosts, but it was not enough to deny Northwich who can now look forward to a round-two tie against League Two Northampton Town