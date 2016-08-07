Borja Baston signing imminent, says Swansea boss Guidolin

Swansea City manager Francesco Guidolin believes the signing of Borja Baston from Atletico Madrid is "imminent".

The Welsh club sealed the capture of Fernando Llorente from Sevilla on Friday and they now appear set to add a second Spanish striker to their ranks in the form of Borja.

The 23-year-old scored 18 LaLiga goals on loan at Eibar last season and will reportedly cost Swansea a club-record fee of £15million.

A product of Atletico's youth system, he has also spent time at Murcia, Huesca, Deportivo La Coruna and Real Zaragoza.

"I think it is close. I think it is imminent," Guidolin said when asked about the status of the transfer.

"I was happy with the squad before but I am more happy now because with Fernando Llorente and Borja Baston I think we have signed two good players, two very important players.

"I am happy with my group, we are working hard and well and I have no problems. It is the selections that will give me the problems. This is a good period for us."

Swansea, who finished 12th last season, are expected to sell Ghana international forward Andre Ayew to West Ham.