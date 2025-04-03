Arsenal report: New director has first TWO signings agreed

By published

Arsenal have hired Andrea Berta as their new sporting director, with the Italian already busy ahead of the summer

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has been hamstrung by injuries
Mikel Arteta's plans for next season are already underway (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal have installed new sporting director Andrea Berta – and have lined up their first two signings of the summer.

Berta arrives with a wealth of experience from Atletico Madrid, having joined the Gunners to replace legendary Invincible, Edu Gaspar, in the backroom team alongside manager, Mikel Arteta.

The Gunners are said to be set for a busy summer, with a new forward or two top of their priority list – but Berta may already have his first couple of signings on the table already.

The first two signings for Arsenal this summer are on the table

 (R) Arsenal Managing Director Richard Garlick with (L) new Sporting Director Andrea Berta at Sobha Realty Training Centre on March 30, 2025 in London Colney, England.

Andrea Berta arrived at Arsenal during the international break (Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

The primary target for Arsenal this summer is believed to be Alexander Isak. Ranked at no.2 in FourFourTwo's list of the best strikers in the world right now, the £150m-rated Swede may be priced way out of Arteta's range, however.

With the squad needing strengthening in other areas, it appears as if the club are looking to strengthen in other areas before addressing the need for a new no.9.

Alexander Isak celebrates after scoring for Newcastle United against Liverpool in the 2025 League Cup final.

Alexander Isak may be out of Arsenal's price range (Image credit: Getty Images)

Estadio Deportivo in Spain have reported that Espanyol are already shopping for a replacement for Joan Garcia, given his “likely” departure to Arsenal this summer.

Earlier this year, fellow Spanish outlet AS reported that the Catalan outfit would accept a transfer bid from Arsenal “without hesitation” after the North Londoners had agreed terms with the goalkeeper last summer.

This is on top of Sami Mokbel writing in The Mail earlier this year that a move for Martin Zubimendi is “virtually complete”.

FourFourTwo understands that while there is interest in the Real Sociedad no.6 from Real Madrid, Arsenal are planning for next season with Zubimendi.

Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia is highly thought of in Spain

Joan Garcia is said to be close to joining Arsenal (Image credit: Getty Images)

While neither deal is done, it's positive for Arsenal that two signings are close to joining – and though neither are the top forward that Arteta craves, it does makes sense.

If Isak is the top target, Arsenal will be torn between spending a nine-figure sum on the Newcastle star or splitting that money between two or three players.

Tying up the other pressing areas of the squad that need investment will allow the North Londoners to push ahead and hopefully negotiate the best deal possible for a marquee forward later in the window, when their hand could well be stronger.

Garcia is valued at €20 million by Transfermarkt. Arsenal face Everton this weekend when Premier League action returns.

Mark White
Mark White
Content Editor

Mark White has been at on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, first as a staff writer before becoming content editor in 2023. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also represented FFT at both FA Cup and League Cup finals (though didn't receive a winners' medal on either occasion) and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He has written cover features for the mag on Mikel Arteta and Martin Odegaard, and is assisted by his cat, Rosie, who has interned for the brand since lockdown.

