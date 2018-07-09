Borja Iglesias joins Espanyol

Espanyol have completed the signing of Celta Vigo striker Borja Iglesias for €10million.

The 25-year-old - who joined Celta from Villareal in 2013 - spent last season on loan at Real Zaragoza, scoring 23 goals in 43 appearances.

Iglesias will undertake a medical on Tuesday before being presented to Espanyol supporters on Wednesday.

The forward will work under new head coach Rubi, who was appointed in June after guiding Huesca into La Liga for the first time in their history.