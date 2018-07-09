Borja Iglesias joins Espanyol
After impressing in La Liga 2 last season, Espanyol have pinned their hopes on Borja Iglesias replicating that form in the top flight.
Espanyol have completed the signing of Celta Vigo striker Borja Iglesias for €10million.
The 25-year-old - who joined Celta from Villareal in 2013 - spent last season on loan at Real Zaragoza, scoring 23 goals in 43 appearances.
Iglesias will undertake a medical on Tuesday before being presented to Espanyol supporters on Wednesday.
The forward will work under new head coach Rubi, who was appointed in June after guiding Huesca into La Liga for the first time in their history.
¡Comienza una nueva etapa apasionante! Quiero dar las gracias al Espanyol por confiar en mí para debutar en la máxima categoría del fútbol español y poder cumplir un sueño que llevo buscando desde muy pequeño July 9, 2018
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.