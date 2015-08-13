Boro handed Hasselbaink's Burton in League Cup draw

Middlesbrough will travel to former striker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink's Burton Albion in the League Cup after the draw for the second round was made on Thursday.

The Dutchman spent two successful years at the Riverside Stadium - helping the club to a UEFA Cup final appearance - prior to beginning his coaching career.

His League One side will host Middlesbrough at the Pirelli Stadium later this month.

Former winners Aston Villa and Swansea City welcome Notts County and York City respectively, while Everton and Newcastle United take on Barnsley and Northampton.

Both Everton and Newcastle have recently signed young prospects from their opposition, in the form of Mason Holgate and Ivan Toney respectively.

Ex-Stoke City boss Tony Pulis, now in charge of West Brom, will face his former club's rivals Port Vale. Stoke themselves travel to Luton Town.

Ties will take place in the week commencing August 24.

Draw in full: Aston Villa v Notts County, Walsall v Brighton and Hove Albion, Crystal Palace v Shrewsbury Town, Sheffield Wednesday v Oxford United, Portsmouth v Reading, Hartlepool United v AFC Bournemouth, Fulham v Sheffield United, MK Dons v Cardiff City, Hull City v Rochdale, Sunderland v Exeter City, Bury v Leicester City, Doncaster Rovers v Ipswich Town, Rotherham United v Norwich City, Swansea City v York City, QPR v Carlisle United, Barnsley v Everton, Peterborough United v Charlton Athletic, Birmingham City v Gillingham, Newcastle United v Northampton, West Brom v Port Vale, Wolves v Barnet, Burton Albion v Middlesbrough, Luton Town v Stoke City, Preston North End v Watford.