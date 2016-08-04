Borriello joins Cagliari
Marco Borriello's lengthy Serie A career has been extended after he signed for promoted club Cagliari.
Cagliari have signed veteran striker Marco Borriello ahead of their return to Serie A.
The side from Sardinia won Serie B last season to make an immediate return to the top-flight and have added the 34-year-old free agent to spearhead their survival bid.
After sealing the deal, Cagliari confirmed Borriello has signed a one-year contract, with the option of a second season.
Former Italy striker Borriello, who has represented the likes of AC Milan, Juventus and Roma, spent time with both Carpi and Atalanta in Serie A last season, scoring eight league goals.
UFFICIALE: è rossoblù August 3, 2016
