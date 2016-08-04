Borriello joins Cagliari

Cagliari have signed veteran striker Marco Borriello ahead of their return to Serie A.

The side from Sardinia won Serie B last season to make an immediate return to the top-flight and have added the 34-year-old free agent to spearhead their survival bid.

After sealing the deal, Cagliari confirmed Borriello has signed a one-year contract, with the option of a second season.

Former Italy striker Borriello, who has represented the likes of AC Milan, Juventus and Roma, spent time with both Carpi and Atalanta in Serie A last season, scoring eight league goals.