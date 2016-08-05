Borussia Dortmund 1 Sunderland 1: Kone snatches draw after Sahin strike

Borussia Dortmund were held to a 1-1 draw by Sunderland thanks to Lamine Kone's second-half header at Cashpoint Arena in Austria.

The Bundesliga side dispatched Manchester United 4-1 before losing on penalties to Manchester City in the International Champions Cup, but a third pre-season outing against English opposition proved to be particularly frustrating.

Dortmund fielded a largely second-string starting XI, but took the lead after 17 minutes thanks to Nuri Sahin's deflected strike from 18 yards out.

Thomas Tuchel's side enjoyed 78 per cent possession, but were kept at arm's length for long periods by a disciplined Sunderland side looking to extend a five-game unbeaten run in pre-season.

Duncan Watmore was denied a penalty shout early in the second half, but David Moyes' side snatched their equaliser against the run of play when Kone headed in Jeremain Lens' free-kick, and they remained resolute in the closing stages to hold on to the draw.

Dortmund started strongly and took a deserved lead with just 17 minutes played. Jack Rodwell's headed clearance dropped to Sahin on the edge of the area, and his well-struck volley took a small deflection on its way past Vito Mannone.

Tuchel's side remained in complete control throughout the first half, with Shinji Kagawa and Adrian Ramos looking particularly dangerous, but Sunderland kept them largely restricted to hopeful crosses when they reached the final third.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and rising Turkey star Emre Mor were introduced at half-time, and the Gabon international wasted little time in making an impact, with one driving run halted in the area by Kone.

Sunderland were denied a strong penalty claim just moments later, however, when Watmore was booked for diving after going to ground whilst trying to hurdle a challenge from substitute goalkeeper Roman Weidenfeller, who had charged off his line.

But despite Dortmund's dominance, Moyes' side found an equaliser with 66 minutes played. Lens' deep free-kick from the left was met at the far post by Kone, who glanced a header into the bottom corner.

Rodwell steered an effort over the crossbar from a corner before Dortmund piled on the pressure in the closing stages, but Sunderland dealt comfortably with the threat to claim an impressive result.