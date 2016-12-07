Borussia Dortmund break record for goals in Champions League group stage
Marco Reus's strike against Real Madrid saw Borussia Dortmund break the record for the most goals scored in a Champions League group stage.
Borussia Dortmund have broken the record for goals scored in the group stage of a single campaign in the Champions League.
Thomas Tuchel's side made it 21 across their six matches during their 2-2 draw with Real Madrid on Wednesday, beating the previous best set by Real Madrid in 2013-14, Barcelona in 2011-12 and 2016/17 and Manchester United in 1998-99.
Marco Reus scored the crucial goal with only two minutes of normal time to play, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang having earlier got on the scoresheet as Dortmund came from two goals down to force a draw.
The result means that the Bundesliga side finish top of Group F on 14 points, two ahead of holders Madrid.
Most goals in a group stage campaign 21 - (16/17)20 - Real Madrid (13/14), Barcelona (11/12, 16/17), Man. United (98/99)December 7, 2016
