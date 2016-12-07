Trending

Borussia Dortmund break record for goals in Champions League group stage

By

Marco Reus's strike against Real Madrid saw Borussia Dortmund break the record for the most goals scored in a Champions League group stage.

Borussia Dortmund have broken the record for goals scored in the group stage of a single campaign in the Champions League.

Thomas Tuchel's side made it 21 across their six matches during their 2-2 draw with Real Madrid on Wednesday, beating the previous best set by Real Madrid in 2013-14, Barcelona in 2011-12 and 2016/17 and Manchester United in 1998-99.

Marco Reus scored the crucial goal with only two minutes of normal time to play, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang having earlier got on the scoresheet as Dortmund came from two goals down to force a draw.

The result means that the Bundesliga side finish top of Group F on 14 points, two ahead of holders Madrid.

 