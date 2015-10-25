Borussia Monchengladbach 3 Schalke 1: Resurgent hosts too good

Borussia Monchengladbach stretched their winning streak in the Bundesliga to five games as they brushed aside 10-man Schalke with a 3-1 victory on Sunday.

The opening stages saw Franco Di Santo and Junior Caicara both squander good opportunities for the visitors, while Julian Korb was kept out at the other end by a fine save from goalkeeper Ralf Fahrmann.

Korb remained a threat throughout the first half and won a penalty on 32 minutes after being brought down by Dennis Aogo.

Lars Stindl saw his initial spot kick saved before tucking home the rebound, only for Schalke to restore parity when Andreas Christensen turned Max Meyer's low cross into his own net.

But the hosts pegged back Schalke once more after the break when Raffael curled home a terrific free-kick.

Things worsened for the visitors 10 minutes from time when Johannes Geis was sent off for an apparent stamp on Andre Hahn and the win was wrapped up when the lively Korb slotted home for his first ever Bundesliga goal.

The win moves Gladbach, who have recovered in fine style after losing their first five games of the season, up to seventh in the table, while Schalke are now four points off second-placed Borussia Dortmund.