Borussia Monchengladbach 5 Werder Bremen 1: Christensen double inspires emphatic win

Chelsea loanee Andreas Christensen netted two goals to help Borussia Monchengladbach to a 4-1 victory over Werder Bremen on Friday.

Lars Stindl put the hosts ahead after just 12 minutes and they never looked likely to surrender their advantage against a side who have already beaten them twice this season.

Christensen drilled in Gladbach's second - and his first in the Bundesliga - just past the half-hour mark and then headed home Raffael's cross five minutes after half-time to put Lucien Favre's men in cruise control.

Claudio Pizarro - making his 400th Bundesliga appearance - swept home a penalty to give Bremen some hope, but Raffael scored from the spot in the 70th minute to restore the three-goal lead after Stindl had been brought down.

Gladbach saved the best until last, with Havard Nordtveit placing a sublime effort up and over Felix Wiedwald in the Bremen goal to seal an emphatic win which moves them up to fourth.

Bremen remain 16th in the table, two points from safety.