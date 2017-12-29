Borussia Monchengladbach keen on Oxford despite early termination of loan spell

Borussia Monchengladbach will try to complete a permanent deal for Reece Oxford after he was recalled from his loan spell early by West Ham, the club's sporting director Max Eberl said.

The 19-year-old joined Gladbach on a season-long loan in June but has started only two league games for the Bundesliga club.

West Ham brought an early end to Oxford's loan spell on Friday, with some reports suggesting he could make a quick return to Germany with RB Leipzig.

However, they may have competition for his signature with Eberl confirming Monchengladbach's interest, while also suggesting the versatile defender is keen to make a permanent move.

"We were informed of their decision to activate the clause and recall him this morning," said Eberl.

"However, we continue to be in talks with West Ham regarding Reece Oxford completing a permanent move to Borussia.

"It is also the player's wish to stay at Gladbach."

West Ham manager David Moyes will assess Oxford before making a decision over the teenager's future.

"Reece Oxford will come back. We will take a look at him and see how he is," the Scot said on Friday.

"I hope we can help improve him - I've only just met him, but I know he is well thought of here and we will work with him."