Bosnia boss Susic eager to attack Argentina

Sunday's Group F clash at the Estadio do Maracana in Rio de Janeiro will be the European nation's first ever at the showpiece event.

But preparing to face the likes of Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero and Angel di Maria holds no fear for Susic, who wants to hit back by attacking.

"They have such an attacking team but we have attacking players as well. We won't change the way we play, which is with attacking full-backs because I don't want us to play any other way," he said.

"I am the kind of coach who wants to score one more than the opposition. Whether we will be able to do that against Argentina, I don't know but this is our philosophy to get results.

"We want to play attacking football to get results because this is what best suits the players we have available to us.

"We are much better when we have the possession than when we are chasing so we will try this tomorrow."

Susic's men and Argentina met in November last year, with Alejandro Sabella's side prevailing 2-0 in St Louis.

Argentina are heavy favourites to win their opening game but Susic believes they also deserve to be considered the team to beat at the World Cup.

"We can't talk in terms of revenge as it is our first match in a World Cup not a friendly," Susic said.

"Argentina are the favourites to win the World Cup for me and definitely the match.

"However, I am sure that my players are up to the task and will give a good performance tomorrow and will offer a great deal of resistance, that I can promise for you."