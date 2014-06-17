Bosnia's Susic thrilled with Nigeria-Iran draw

Susic saw his team beaten 2-1 by Argentina in their Group F opener on Sunday, leaving them in a potentially tricky position as they attempt to make the last 16 at their maiden FIFA World Cup.

However, Monday's 0-0 stalemate between the pool's other two nations means Bosnia-Herzegovina are just one point adrift of second place with two games left to play.

And while Susic was impressed with what he saw from both Iran and Nigeria, he is satisfied with the position his side find themselves in.

"I saw two teams with which we will have a lot of problems," he said.

"0-0 is a good result for us. The most important thing is that neither of the teams won, which means that with four points we can go into the next round of the World Cup.

"So, we have a chance provided you do not lose any of the remaining two group games. Nothing is yet known. Everything is in our hands."

Bosnia-Herzegovina's next opponent will be Nigeria, who they will play in Cuiaba on Saturday, before they face Iran in Salvador four days later.