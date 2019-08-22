Boss Holt thanks Livi board as Stobbs takes new arrivals into double figures

Livingston manager Gary Holt believes the club’s hierarchy deserve praise for investing in the squad.

Holt brought in his 10th summer signing earlier this week when he signed 22-year-old Sheffield Wednesday winger Jack Stobbs on loan.

Livi lost some key players following an impressive first season back in the Ladbrokes Premiership but Holt has been backed in the transfer market.

Holt, whose team face Ross County on Saturday, said: “We’ve got creativity and technically good players, we felt we didn’t have that extra ingredient of someone with a bit of extra pace and Jack certainly has that.

“He is young, hungry and wants to be a footballer. He wants to play first-team football, doesn’t just want to come and train. He hit it off well with us when he was in a couple of weeks ago training.

“I’m delighted with the options now and I want to say a big thank you to the board.

“We don’t get a lot of good praise. We get a lot of stuff thrown our way from time to time and we can take it. We are big boys, we accept it.

“But I’ve got to thank them for what they have done and what they continually do for the club.”