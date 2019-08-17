Boss Lamouchi feels Forest are still in search of their ‘killer instinct’

Sabri Lamouchi believes Nottingham Forest are still to properly find their “killer instinct” despite seeing his side romp to a thumping 3-0 win over Birmingham.

Goals from Joe Lolley, Lewis Grabban and Michael Dawson helped the Reds cruise to a comfortable, easy 3-0 success over Pep Clotet’s Blues.

But Forest might have scored more goals, with Grabban, Sammy Ameobi and Samba Sow all missing golden chances to add to the tally at the City Ground, amid a one-sided encounter.

“For us, this was our best performance yet. But I hope there is better to come in the future,” said Lamouchi, following what was his first Championship win as head coach.

“We must keep going, we must keep improving. The players are really positive. But this is just one victory and we have to keep going.

“We have to find our killer instinct in the box, to score one or two more goals. But it was a good performance.

“We had a good dynamic in attack and controlled the game. Our keeper did not have to do a lot so, for me, it was the perfect game.

“Three points are good for us, they are a good first step – it was our first victory at home, in the Championship.

“I am honestly satisfied with the performance. When it comes to the result, we could have scored one or two more easily. But if all the games are like this for the rest of the season, I will sign up for that immediately.

“We did not give them a single chance to get back into the game.”

Clotet had seen his side start the season with a win at Brentford and a draw at home with Bristol City. But they were unable to reproduce the same level of performance on the banks of the Trent, where they did not manage to force a single meaningful save from Reds keeper Aro Muric.

Clotet believes they have the character to bounce back from this setback and says they will continue work hard on the training ground this week, as they look to gel a new look squad together.

“I am still new in Birmingham, in a sense, because I have been here for two years,” he said. “But the one thing I have learned about this club is that we are very resilient. We will be together, we will be united.

“We have made a solid start, but we will be disappointed about what has happened here.

“Now it is about being together, as we look to keep adding points to our tally.

“We are in a situation where a lot of the players arrived at the club late. We need to have a little bit of patience and understand the process we are going through.

“We work hard on a lot of things in training, but it is about learning how each other play. We have to learn these things in training and make that time needed to adapt as short as possible.

“I think the team has improved a lot, since we started.”