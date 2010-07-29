Bostock: Youngsters don't get a chance

Bostock, 18, moved to White Hart Lane from boyhood club Crystal Palace in the summer of 2008 in a controversial £700,000 move, but is still to make his Premier League bow for Harry Redknapp's side.

The highly-regarded midfielder scored a brilliant volley as England were beaten by Spain in Tuesday's under-19 European Championship semi-final, and now has a taste for competitive action.

"You look at the foreign contingent over here and they're blocking us", Bostock said.

"It's so frustrating. You want to prove yourself but it's hard when you don't get a chance."

"Some of [England's young players] have been given first team chances", Bostock added.

"For instance Everton's Jack Rodwell has been given a few and he has taken them. But bits and pieces here and there is not really enough."

Bostock spent part of 2009/10 away from White Hart Lane on loan at Brentford, where he played 10 matches, scoring twice, and insists he is willing to go out on loan again if that's what is required to play regular football.

"My dream is to play for Spurs. But I'd definitely go out on loan. I need to play."

