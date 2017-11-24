Bosz has derby focus despite Dortmund criticism

Peter Bosz understands the criticism Borussia Dortmund have received and acknowledges they must beat rivals Schalke on Saturday to recover their shattered confidence.

Dortmund started the season well and led the Bundesliga after a fine run, but they have won just once in nine matches in all competitions since the start of October and crashed out of the Champions League on Tuesday.

Schalke, by contrast, have climbed to second in the table, but Bosz is determined that his side remain optimistic ahead of the Revierderby.

"[The criticism] is understandable," said Dortmund boss Bosz.. "I try to ignore it. Only the derby is important.

"The mood in the team is good despite the difficult situation and there was small progress against Tottenham [in the 2-1 Champions League defeat].

"I speak with the players, we train, but you only get confidence when you win a game. We showed at the beginning of the season that we can play well. We need a victory."

While determined to turn Dortmund's fortunes around, Bosz also realises that he could have few complaints if his tenure were to be cut short.

"I am a football coach and know that anything can happen," he added.

Bosz confirmed that key men Roman Burki, Sokratis and Christian Pulisic would train on Friday with the aim of being fit to face Schalke.