Bournemouth 1 Everton 0: Stanislas wonder strike ends Koeman's unbeaten start

Junior Stanislas once again proved the scourge of Everton as his superb first-half strike secured a 1-0 victory for Bournemouth and ended the Toffees' unbeaten Premier League start under Ronald Koeman.

Stanislas - who netted a brace in the thrilling 3-3 draw in the corresponding fixture last term, including a dramatic 98th-minute leveller - put Eddie Howe's side ahead midway through a first-half that they dominated at the Vitality Stadium.

Both Jack Wilshere, on his full home debut, and Harry Arter had rattled the woodwork in the early stages, before Stanislas's sublime long-range effort did the damage for the hosts.

Koeman's side pressed hard for a leveller in a less eventful second-half with Ross Barkley particularly wasteful in front of goal.

But Bournemouth frustrated their visitors and held on to seal their first win in six attempts against Everton, bringing the Merseysider's run of four successive league victories to an end.

In a lively opening, Callum Wilson flashed a header wide for Bournemouth in the second minute, while Artur Boruc reacted instinctively to prevent Romelu Lukaku nodding Everton ahead.

Bournemouth were soon in the ascendency, though, and Seamus Coleman did well to deflect Wilshere's effort onto the crossbar after Everton were carved open by a swift counter-attack.

Howe's side continued to grow in confidence and Arter was next to test Everton's defence as he drove into the area before hammering a low strike against the right-hand upright.

The hosts were finally rewarded in the 23rd minute when Stanislas' thumping 25-yard effort nestled in the top-left corner.

It was almost 2-0 10 minutes before the interval when, after Boruc had saved well from Gareth Barry's rasping drive at the other end, Charlie Daniels latched onto Phil Jagielka's miscued clearance, but the defender's header was off target.

Surprisingly, Koeman decided against making changes at the break, and though Bournemouth continued to build on their momentum, Everton managed to open up their defence 10 minutes after the restart – Barkley heading wide despite being unmarked from Coleman's cross.

Koeman introduced Tom Cleverley and Gerard Deulofeu as the hour-mark approached, and the latter almost had an immediate impact as his looping cross was clawed off the line by Boruc.

Everton looked brighter following the changes, but Bournemouth's defence remained solid, though Yannick Bolasie, following good combination play with Lukaku, did power a strike just over the bar.

Enner Valencia was brought on in the closing stages, and the West Ham loanee should have levelled it in the 89th minute, but he could only skew wide from close-range as Everton slumped to their second straight defeat following the EFL Cup loss to Norwich City.

Bournemouth's victory was, however, marred slightly in stoppage time - Adam Smith picking up a painful blow to his face following a collision with Ashley Williams.