Watch Everton vs Southampton: Live streams, TV channels for final game and post-match ceremony at Goodison Park

Watch Everton vs Southampton today to see the last ever game at Goodison Park, with all the details here on live streams and TV broadcasts wherever you are in the world.

Everton vs Southampton key information • Date: Sunday, 18 May, 2025 • Kick-off time: 12pm BST / 7am ET • Venue: Goodison Park, Liverpool • TV channels: TNT Sports, Discovery+ (UK) | USA Network (US) | Fubo (Canada) | Optus (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Everton started playing at Goodison Park in 1892, making it one of England's most historic, storied, and treasured stadiums. With the Toffees moving to a modern new waterfront home at Bramley Moore Dock from next season, the time has come for the last dance at the place the home fans call the 'Grand Old Lady'.

It's set to be a fond farewell, with a post-match celebration planned that includes live music and tributes to Goodison legends past and present.

With the visitors Southampton already relegated, and having avoided the ignominy of a record low points tally, there is little at stake in sporting terms, with the Goodison farewell set to dominate the narrative. Given Southampton's dreadful season, Everton could not have asked for a kinder fixture as they bid to leave Goodison Park on a winning note.

Read on for all the information on how to watch Everton vs Southampton online, on TV, and from anywhere in the world.

Is Everton vs Southampton on TV in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch Everton vs Southampton on TV on TNT Sports 1 on TV, or the Discovery+ streaming platform online.

Coverage starts at 11am BST for an hour of build-up, and runs until 2:45pm.

You can get TNT Sports on linear TV through traditional pay-TV packages (prices vary by provider), while Discovery+ subscriptions with TNT Sports cost £30.99 a month.

Watch Everton vs Southampton from anywhere

What if you're away from home when Everton vs Southampton kicks off, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net!

Watch Everton vs Southampton streams globally

Can I watch Everton vs Southampton in the US? In the US, fans can watch Everton vs Southampton on the USA Network, which is a cable TV channel, or via a cord-cutting streaming service (there's no streaming platform for USA Network). Sling TV starts from $45.99 a month for the Sling Blue package, but you can currently get your first month half price. Fubo is rather more pricey but you get a seven-day free trial, so new customers could technically watch Everton vs Southampton for free.

Can I watch Everton vs Southampton in Canada? Everton vs Southampton is being shown on Fubo in Canada, with the broadcaster having access to every single Premier League match. Prices start from $24.99 a month, with savings for longer-term plans.

Can I watch Everton vs Southampton in Australia? Fans in Australia can watch Everton vs Southampton on Optus Sport, along with every other Premier League fixture throughout the duration of the season. Optus Sport subscriptions cost $24.99 a month, or $229 for a year. That will also get you a live stream for every single Premier League game.

Can I watch Everton vs Southampton in New Zealand Fans in New Zealand can watch Everton vs Southampton on Sky Sport Premier League and Sky Sport NOW.

Can I watch Everton vs Southampton in Africa? You can watch Everton vs Southampton on DStv Now or on Super Sport, depending on which country you're in.

Can I watch the Goodison Park send-off ceremony?

The celebratory post-match send-off to bid farewell to Goodison Park will indeed be televised, following the conclusion of Everton vs Southampton.

At least an hour's worth of music and tributes are planned, with fans able to break normal rules and drink alcohol in their seats as they enjoy the show. It will be streamed live, with most broadcasters hanging around to soak up the atmosphere.

In the US, although USA Network is showing the game itself, NBC's streaming platform, Peacock, has a dedicated show slot for the post-game celebrations. Peacock plans start from $7.99 a month.