Bournemouth 1 Leicester City 1: Vardy rescues a point

Jamie Vardy's penalty rescued a late point for Leicester City as they maintained their unbeaten start to the Premier League season with a 1-1 draw at Bournemouth.

The visitors were decidedly below par for the most part at Dean Court, but Vardy's mazy run drew a poor challenge from Steve Cook and the striker duly converted from the penalty spot.

Claudio Ranieri's men had long been staring defeat in the face following a stunning first-half overhead kick from Callum Wilson, who scored a hat-trick in last weekend's 4-3 win at West Ham.

As Leicester's defence struggled to clear a Charlie Daniels cross, Wilson pounced and rifled a superb acrobatic effort into the top-left corner.

Injuries to Daniels, Tyrone Mings and Max Gradel hampered Bournemouth in the second half and their woes deepened four minutes from time as Vardy's spot-kick denied them a maiden top-flight home win.

It was Leicester who edged a frantic start to proceedings with a couple of half chances, Ngolo Kante – handed his first league start by Ranieri – failing to control a Riyad Mahrez cross before Vardy blasted over in the 16th minute.

Possession changed hands at an alarming rate as the tempo showed no sign of abating, but midway through the half Wilson's fourth goal in two league games settled things down.

Leicester failed to deal with Daniels' cross from the left and as the ball broke loose Wilson executed a perfect overhead kick that gave Kasper Schmeichel no chance.

Gradel went close to doubling Bournemouth's lead with 10 minutes of the half to play after Lee Tomlin was fouled on the edge of the penalty area, but Schmeichel was able to punch the Ivorian's effort clear.

An injury to Daniels just before the break saw Mings introduced for the second half, but the defender only lasted six minutes as he was taken from the pitch on a stretcher after a Danny Drinkwater challenge.

Eddie Howe's injury concerns grew even further just after the hour as Gradel was left writhing in agony, having appeared to twist his knee as he tried to turn away from a tackle.

Leicester finally called Artur Boruc into action with 22 minutes to play as Schlupp was released by Kante, but his effort from a tight angle was pushed away by the Polish goalkeeper.

Ranieri gave League Cup hero Joe Dodoo his first taste of league action with 15 minutes to play, but the youngster was unable to replicate his midweek goalscoring heroics in the 4-1 win at Bury, when he netted a hat-trick.

Instead it fell to Vardy to rescue Leicester, the striker embarking on a skillful dribble before being felled by Cook and dusting himself off to level the scores.