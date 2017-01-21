Bournemouth 2 Watford 2: Hosts come from behind twice

Bournemouth twice fought back to draw 2-2 with Watford at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday as both sides' wait for a Premier League win in 2017 goes on.

Eddie Howe's men had thrown away a three-goal lead to draw with Arsenal in their last home game, but here the boot was on the other foot as Benik Afobe secured a hard-earned point with an 82nd-minute strike.

Bournemouth were the better side throughout but found themselves behind to goals from Christian Kabasele and Troy Deeney, both from corners.

Although Josh King levelled the scores at 1-1 shortly after half-time, it looked as though the hosts' poor defending from set-pieces would prove costly.

However, Afobe slipped a low finish under the goalkeeper with eight minutes remaining to equalise once more.

While victory had seemed within Watford's grasp, this result was enough to end a five-game losing run away from home.

Jack Wilshere created the hosts' first opening, delicately lifting a pass onto Ryan Fraser's head, with Heurelho Gomes forced to scramble back and turn over the subsequent attempt.



With Wilshere central to Bournemouth's attacking efforts, Gomes saved again from the England international's stinging 25-yard drive.



However, against the run of play, Watford took the lead after 24 minutes.



A slack Fraser pass allowed Stefano Okaka to win a corner and, from the set-piece, Miguel Britos nodded back across goal for Kabasele to turn a header into the corner.



Tom Cleverley dragged a low strike wide, but Bournemouth ended the first half on the front foot as Gomes dived at full stretch once again to keep out Junior Stanislas' deflected, looping shot.

And within three minutes of the restart, Howe's men were level.

Adam Smith took up possession on the right-hand side, touched the ball through Abdoulaye Doucoure's legs and tore away towards the touchline to centre for King, who coolly swept home.

Back came Watford, with Artur Boruc tipping Jose Holebas' powerful blast around the post, before Gomes helped Fraser's curler wide at the other end.

Again, though, the hosts' pressure counted for little as Walter Mazzarri's side regained the lead from another corner with just under half an hour remaining.

Boruc came to meet Cleverley's delivery, but Deeney got there first to flick a header over the goalkeeper and into the net.

Bournemouth renewed their attacking intent once more after the goal, though, and, with their only real chance, equalised again.

Andrew Surman slid Afobe through, with the former Arsenal forward turning a smart finish past Gomes to secure a point.