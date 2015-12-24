Bournemouth among clubs to face FFP sanctions

AFC Bournemouth will be fined by the Football League after they were found to be one of four clubs to breach Financial Fair Play rules in the Championship last season.

Bournemouth - co-owned by Russian businessman Maxim Demin - won promotion from the second tier as champions last season but face "a financial sanction to be finalised in due course" having exceeded the maximum permitted deviation of £6 million from a combination of adjusted losses and shareholder investment in their submission for 2014-15.

"AFC Bournemouth is fully aware of the Football League's proposed financial sanction relating to Financial Fair Play and is currently engaged in positive dialogue with the Football League to reach a satisfactory outcome," read a statement from the Premier League club.

"The club will update supporters when an outcome has been reached and will not be making any further comment at this moment in time."

While Bournemouth face a financial sanction, Fulham and Nottingham Forest have been handed FFP embargos for the remainder of the season.

This limits the clubs, barring certain circumstances, from signing new players either on contract or on loan for the rest of the campaign, while financially-stricken Bolton Wanderers are the subject of a continued embargo, having failed to file a return.

Millwall also exceeded the permitted deviation but were relegated from the Championship last term and, as such, were not deemed to have gained an advantage.

Clubs in the Football League are subject to new regulations, which came in this season and permit a loss of £39m over a three-season timeframe or an altered fee depending on promotions and relegations.

The organisation added in a statement: "The Football League is currently in discussions with a number of other clubs over their FFP submissions and will confirm any further FFP embargoes, if any, in due course."