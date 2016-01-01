Bournemouth have handled Vardy before - Howe

Eddie Howe is aware of the threat posed to AFC Bournemouth by Leicester City star Jamie Vardy, but stressed that his defenders have handled the England striker before.

A late vardy Penalty gave Claudio Ranieri's men – who have since gone on to sit level on points with Arsenal at the top of the Premier League after 19 games – a 1-1 draw at the Vitality Stadium in August.

But Howe felt Bournemouth largely coped with his threat during that match and spoke of the importance of his players – who have only lost once in their last seven games – doing so again when the two teams meet at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

"Jamie Vardy has unique strengths," the 38-year-old told Sky Sports.

"He combines an incredible work ethic with real pace, determination and fight to score his next goal.

"We handled him quite well here in the first game. Our defenders will need to be alert because he is one of those players who only needs one chance to have an impact on the game."

Howe feels Vardy is fully worthy of the praise he has been receiving after his success since joining the club from Fleetwood Town in 2012.

"I was aware of him a few seasons ago [when I was] at Burnley and he first made his move to Leicester," added the Bournemouth boss.

"It is a hard journey to make and you really do have to excel to be noticed to move and carry on that momentum.

"To succeed at this level is incredibly difficult and he deserved all of the plaudits for what he has done."

Vardy has started all of Leicester's Premier League matches this season and scored 15 times.