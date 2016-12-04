Bournemouth hero Ake hails incredible comeback win over Liverpool

Bournemouth hero Nathan Ake hailed his side's "incredible" comeback after they beat Premier League title contenders Liverpool 4-3 on Sunday, despite being 3-1 down with 15 minutes to play at the Vitality Stadium.

Sadio Mane and Divock Origi gave the visitors a 2-0 lead inside 22 minutes and, after a Callum Wilson penalty shortly after half-time offered Bournemouth hope, Emre Can's stunner quickly restored Liverpool's two-goal advantage.

But Eddie Howe's side roared back with quickfire Ryan Fraser and Steve Cook goals, before defender Ake struck from close range deep in injury-time to record a memorable victory.

"It was an incredible comeback," Ake told Sky Sports. "The first half they dominated us and we sat back too much.

"We gave away two early goals but we came back strong in the second half. We pressed them and did well.

"We just had to dig in and the gaffer at half-time said, 'don't drop and just go out and express yourself'.

"This result gives us confidence, for sure, Liverpool have been doing well and we just need to keep going now."

Substitute Fraser, who came on for the injured Junior Stanislas, was the talisman for Bournemouth's comeback with a goal and an assist, while he was also fouled for Wilson's penalty, and the winger wants to build on his match-winning impact.

"I've been out on loan a lot," said Fraser. "This season I wanted to come back and help the team.

"It's nice to get the first [goal of the season] and hopefully I can get a few more."