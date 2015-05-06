Bournemouth to invest in players before stadium

Fresh from gaining promotion to the Premier League, Bournemouth chairman Jeff Mostyn says the club will invest money in their playing resources before they consider stadium expansion.

Bournemouth were crowned champions of the second tier following Saturday's 3-0 win at Charlton Athletic and Watford's 1-1 home draw with Sheffield Wednesday.

With their Dean Court ground having a capacity of just 11,700, there has been talk that Bournemouth will need to expand ahead of their top-flight bow next season, but Mostyn says putting money into the squad is the number one priority.

"We need to make sure that we put the majority of our investment into the team, so that we can retain our Premier League position," he told BBC Sport.

"Rather than expand the ground and you've seen other clubs who have suffered the consequences.

"What we have to do is sit down as a board and look at the practicalities, what we can and what we cannot do in line with the council, and just prioritise what we believe is in the best interests of our club and our supporters."