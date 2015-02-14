Bowyer hails Blackburn FA Cup achievement

The hosts dominated the fifth-round tie after falling behind, Joshua King grabbing a hat-trick against a visiting side who were reduced to 10 men following Geoff Cameron's dismissal on the stroke of half-time.

And Bowyer heaped praise on his squad, insisting that the convincing win was no more than they deserved.

"For myself and the players I think it is probably our biggest achievement in the time that I have been in charge," he said.

"The lads are buzzing, they are delighted and rightly so – it was a real Cup tie.

"Full praise to them and full credit to them, they deserve every plaudit going.

"Against a quality team the lads worked ever so hard. It is a great example for them in what you can achieve when you do that."