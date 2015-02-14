Bowyer hails Blackburn FA Cup achievement
Gary Bowyer has hailed Blackburn Rovers' 4-1 FA Cup victory over Stoke City as his "biggest achievement" since he took over at Ewood Park.
The hosts dominated the fifth-round tie after falling behind, Joshua King grabbing a hat-trick against a visiting side who were reduced to 10 men following Geoff Cameron's dismissal on the stroke of half-time.
And Bowyer heaped praise on his squad, insisting that the convincing win was no more than they deserved.
"For myself and the players I think it is probably our biggest achievement in the time that I have been in charge," he said.
"The lads are buzzing, they are delighted and rightly so – it was a real Cup tie.
"Full praise to them and full credit to them, they deserve every plaudit going.
"Against a quality team the lads worked ever so hard. It is a great example for them in what you can achieve when you do that."
