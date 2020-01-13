Boyle brings so much to Hibs – Jack Ross

Hibernian boss Jack Ross believes there is more to come from Ladbrokes Premiership Player of the Month Martin Boyle.

The Easter Road forward picked up the award for December after finishing last year by scoring doubles in victories against both Aberdeen and Hearts.

Team-mate Christian Doidge won the award for November but Boyle’s form was confirmation he was back to his best after sustaining two serious knee injuries in quick succession.

Ross told Hibs’ website: “We’re delighted that Martin’s performances have been rewarded with the Player of the Month award.

“He would be the first to say that he owes his team-mates and the staff at the Hibernian training centre a debt of thanks, but ultimately it’s Martin who had to put in the hard work every day when he was out injured for so long.

“It’s great to see the pay-off for that now.

“He brings so much to the table for us, on and off the park, and I still think he has more in him.”

After collecting the award at Hibs’ training centre, Boyle said: “I’m honoured to have been named Ladbrokes Premiership Player of the Month.

“I’m sure it was a tough decision for those who voted because there will have been a lot of strong candidates.

“When I was out all I wanted to do was to get back out there and do what I could to help the boys.

“I missed it all so much and I was probably a nightmare to be around at times.

“But it’s been worth all those early starts in the gym – every second of it – to have moments like we had against Aberdeen and Hearts.

“I wouldn’t be in the position to accept something like this if it wasn’t for the medical team, so I have a lot to thank them for.

“Now we just want to make sure we have a strong second half to the season so I don’t need to look back to December for highlights.”