Bradley altered contract to accommodate Altidore

Altidore sealed a return to his homeland last month, when he swapped Sunderland in the Premier for MLS outfit Toronto in a deal that saw Jermain Defoe move in the opposite direction.

Toronto are reported to have splashed out around $30 million over five years to get Altidore as a designated player.

And speaking upon his unveiling as Toronto skipper, fellow designated player Bradley said he made the decision to restructure his contract in order to ensure Altidore's move to Canada was possible.

"At the end of the day, for me, it was all about making sure that Jozy is here with us," Bradley told reporters.

"It got to the point towards the end that I felt like it was the only way it was going to get done for sure. I have not thought about it a second since.

"The important thing for me is that we got a very, very good player who is excited to be here as a part of what we're doing; that's all I really care about."