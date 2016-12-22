Bradley shrugs off critcism of US terminology

Swansea City manager Bob Bradley does not see why his alternative football vocabulary has caused such a stir in British football.

Bradley became the first American to manage in the Premier League when he arrived at the Liberty Stadium in October, taking over from Francesco Guidolin.

After Saturday's 3-0 defeat to Middlesbrough - a "road game" - Bradley referred to the penalty Swansea conceded as a "PK", standard terminology for a spot-kick in his homeland.

That interview prompted ridicule from some on social media, but as Bradley prepares for the visit of West Ham on Boxing Day, he brushed off the issue.

"Ninety-five per cent of my vocabulary fits without a problem, but there are some terms in football that come from different places," he said in Thursday's media conference.

"In France [where Bradley managed Le Havre] I once talked after a game about the importance of a clean sheet and they looked at me and said: 'What's a clean sheet?'

"It wouldn't make sense if I sounded just like everyone else. I have come here to be myself. I am a football man. What counts is that what I say resonates with the players."

Swansea head into their clash with the Hammers second from bottom, and Bradley was in no doubt that reinforcements would be needed in the January transfer window.

"We have had discussions on many different players. That's normal. The situation in a transfer window changes every second," he said.

"We have all looked hard at the situation we are in. We have all discussed how it's got to this point. At the end of those discussions, we have all felt that we have to improve.

"We all agree that January is going to be important for us. I think we could use a centre-back and someone who gives us greater presence in midfield.

"In the attacking part of field, I think we have created some opportunities where our moves, our decisions or our final passes have been right.

"Can we find an attacking player who can help us in those situations, a player who is a little bit more of a threat going behind the defence?"