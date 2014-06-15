Brahimi: Unity key for Algeria against Belgium

With their European opponents widely fancied to do well in the tournament, Algeria face a tough task to qualify from Group H, but Brahimi believes they can exploit weaknesses in Belgium's side.

The 24-year-old is confident Algeria will create chances in Belo Horizonte on Tuesday, and as a result feels it is imperative they remain strong at the back against a team full of attacking flair.

"The Belgium team have very good individuals, and they are very strong collectively," he said. "We must remain focused on our strengths, about ourselves, and try to get to Tuesday feeling the freshest as possible.

"I think we have the capacity to exploit them provided we show solidarity.

"In a game there are always opportunities, I think we will have at least two or three chances to score. We will have to defend well, be compact and listen to the instructions of the coach."

Chelsea forward Eden Hazard is expected to be one of the main dangers for Belgium during the tournament after excelling in the Premier League last season, however Brahimi believes concentrating solely on the 23-year-old would be a mistake.

"Belgium is not just one player," he added. "Just focusing on the qualities of a single player would be an error."