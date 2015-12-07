Braida rules out Barcelona move for Bernardeschi

Sporting director Ariedo Braida has ruled out Barcelona making a move for Fiorentina's Federico Bernardeschi by insisting the Liga leaders "do not need him".

Braida was in the crowd to see 21-year-old Bernardeschi score twice for his current employers in Europa League action in Basel at the end of November.

However, the Italian - who formerly held the position of general manager at AC Milan - has revealed his presence in Switzerland was not a scouting mission. Instead, he was there to discuss potential deals with the host club.

"I made ​​a trip to Basel because I am a friend of the sporting director who is interested in some of our young people," Braida told Radio Anch'Io Sport.

"Bernardeschi is a young man of value, a talent, a player who is appreciated.

"At the moment, though, we do not need him. We have players in that role in sufficient numbers."

In the same interview, Braida also talked about Martin Montoya's current situation at Inter.

The defender is on a season-long loan at the Serie A club from Barcelona, but has yet to be used by Inter manager Roberto Mancini.

“I cannot understand how Inter cannot find space for him," Braida replied when asked about the full-back.

"Mancini obviously has other ideas. I think that in Spain many clubs want him."