Bravo: Chile staying grounded

Captain Claudio Bravo was pleased with Chile's 1-0 win over nine-man Uruguay in Wednesday's Copa America quarter-final, but insisted their overall objective is yet to be achieved.

Chile advanced to the semi-finals thanks to Mauricio Isla's strike but the host nation did not have it all their own way against the defending champions.

Jorge Sampaoli's men dictated proceedings but lacked the end product in the final third and it was not until the 81st minute, and after Edinson Cavani's red card, that Chile secured their spot in the final four.

Uruguay ended the contest with just nine men following Jorge Fucile's late dismissal.

Chile will face either Bolivia or Peru in the semis on Monday, but Bravo and Co. are remaining grounded in their bid for a maiden crown.

"It was a tough match. We know they always are against Uruguay," the goalkeeper told La Tercera.

"We are going to the next phase. We are always hopeful. We try to give our maximum, but now we have to rest and think about the next opponent.

"We have not yet fulfilled our aim of reaching the final."

Chile forward Alexis Sanchez added: "Many thanks to the people. I am very happy for the team, for the spirit.

"In the first half I did not feel fresh, my legs were not responding.

"We will play against either Peru or Bolivia [in the semi-finals]. We have the same dream as the people that came to support us."