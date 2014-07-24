Brazi boss Dunga names his backroom staff

Lopes will serve as Dunga's number one assistant, with Taffarel to assume goalkeeper coaching roles and Mauro Silva will also work with the first team.

Taffarel was in goal as Brazil lifted the FIFA World Cup in 1994, with Dunga converting a penalty in the shoot-out while Mauro Silva also played the 120 minutes to become a World Cup winner.

Dunga said the wealth of international experience among the trio would be a huge boost to Brazil's fortunes, which are flagging after their 7-1 drubbing at the hands of Germany in the semi-finals on home soil.

"We have sought a range of professionals from different parts of the country to work with us," Dunga said in a Brazil football confederation statement.

"We have brought in some World Cup winners to provide some experience, quality and champion DNA."

The additions to the coaching set-up are just three of 13 who will be advising Dunga, as he embarks on his second tenure in charge of the national team.