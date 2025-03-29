Players used in Thomas Tuchel's first game as England manager

Thomas Tuchel was named as England's new manager in October 2024 in an 18-month contract leading up until the 2026 World Cup.

The German, who becomes the Three Lions' second non-English manager after Sven Göran-Eriksson, officially succeeded Gareth Southgate on January 1st, 2025.

A week before his first match in charge, the former Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich coach announced his first squad.

And on March 21st, Tuchel's England tenure got off to a winning start as the Three Lions beat Albania 2-0 in a World Cup qualifier at Wembley. Here, a look at the players involved in the German's first fixture in charge...

Jordan Pickford (Everton)

Jordan Pickford speaks to Thomas Tuchel during England's 2-0 win over Albania in March 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jordan Pickford was England's first-choice goalkeeper under Gareth Southgate and the Everton shot-stopper was selected by Thomas Tuchel for the German's first game in charge.

Pickford had little to do on the night, but was vocal with his defenders and ran over to speak to his manager after England's first goal.

Kyle Walker (AC Milan)

Kyle Walker battles for the ball with Kristjan Asllani during England's 2-0 win over Albania in March 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Given his age and decline in form over the past few months, Kyle Walker's inclusion in Thomas Tuchel's first England squad divided opinion.

The 34-year-old was selected in the starting XI for the game against Albania and the right-back put in a solid display as England kicked off the German's tenure with a clean sheet.

Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa)

Ezri Konsa on the ball for England against Albania in March 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Preferred to Marc Guéhi at the back, Ezri Konsa played the 90 minutes at Wembley as England shut out Albania in Thomas Tuchel's first game in charge.

The Aston Villa centre-back put in an assured performance and denied Albania a clear chance of equalising with a last-ditch tackle on Jasir Asani.

Dan Burn (Newcastle United)

Dan Burn in action for England against Albania at Wembley in March 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fresh from scoring Newcastle United's opener at Wembley in the Magpies' League Cup final win over Liverpool five days earlier, Dan Burn was back at the same stadium to make his England debut against Albania.

The big defender almost scored with a powerful close-range header which was pushed over the bar by Albania goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha. Burn passed the ball well, but was made uncomfortable by substitute Armando Broja late in the game.

Myles Lewis-Skelly (Arsenal)

Myles Lewis-Skelly celebrates after scoring England's first goal against Albania in March 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Handed his England debut after some impressive performances for Arsenal this term, Myles Lewis-Skelly started at left-back against Albania and got forward to open the scoring after 20 minutes at Wembley.

It was a composed finish from the 18-year-old, who looked solid in defence and got up the pitch well in his first game for the Three Lions.

Declan Rice (Arsenal)

Declan Rice on the ball for England against Albania in March 2026. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A fixture in England's midfield under Gareth Southgate, it was no surprise to see Declan Rice selected by Thomas Tuchel for the game against Albania.

The Arsenal midfielder recycled the ball well and offered a threat from set pieces. His lofted pass set up Harry Kane for England's second goal.

Curtis Jones (Liverpool)

Curtis Jones controls the ball in England's 2-0 win against Albania at Wembley in March 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After making a scoring debut against Greece under interim manager Lee Carsley in November, Curtis Jones won his third England cap in the win over Albania.

A busy presence early on, the Liverpool midfielder worked hard and took up some good positions, but lacked a cutting-edge in the final third. He was substituted after 74 minutes.

Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid)

Jude Bellingham on the ball for England against Albania in March 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Already an experienced England player despite his young age, Jude Bellingham won his 41st cap in the game against Albania.

The Real Madrid midfielder, who is still only 21 years old, set up Myles Lewis Skelly with a wonderful defence-splitting pass in the first half and was a threat for much of the night.

Phil Foden (Manchester City)

Phil Foden in action for England against Albania in March 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

So often a match-winner at Manchester City, Phil Foden has struggled to replicate his club form in an England shirt.

The match against Albania was another example of that trend as the 24-year-old failed to make much of an impact. Substituted after 74 minutes.

Marcus Rashford (Aston Villa)

Marcus Rashford on the ball for England against Albania in March 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Back in the England setup following his loan move to Aston Villa in January, Marcus Rashford was handed a start in attack by Thomas Tuchel for the game against Albania.

The 27-year-old set up Jude Bellingham for one good chance, but was unable to influence the game as he would have liked in his first cap in almost a year. Substituted on 74 minutes.

Harry Kane (Bayern Munich)

Harry Kane celebrates after scoring for England against Albania in March 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Harry Kane worked with Thomas Tuchel at Bayern Munich in the 2023/24 season and earned huge praise from the German in their time together at the Bavarian club.

The England captain saw one chance deflected over the bar in the first half, but produced a fine finish to score his side's second of the night – and 70th international goal – in the 77th minute.

Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa)

Morgan Rogers on the ball for England against Albania in March 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Morgan Rogers made his England debut against Greece last November and the Aston Villa midfielder came off the bench to win his third cap in the win over Albania.

The 22-year-old was one of three players brought on by Thomas Tuchel after 74 minutes and looked to attack from a deeper role in midfield.

Jarrod Bowen (West Ham)

Jarrod Bowen on the ball for England against Albania at Wembley in March 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rewarded for his fine form at club level, Jarrod Bowen came off the bench to replace Phil Foden after 74 minutes against Albania.

England's second goal came just three minutes after that and the West Ham midfielder was unable to make a big impact as the game went flat in the closing stages.

Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United)

Anthony Gordon chases the ball during England's win over Albania at Wembley in March 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Brought on to replace Marcus Rashford after 74 minutes at Wembley, Anthony Gordon did not get much opportunity to impress.

The Newcastle United attacker made some good runs in the closing stages, but found it difficult as the game fizzled out after England's second goal. Suffered an injury right at the end.

Jordan Henderson (Ajax)

Jordan Henderson in action for England against Albania at Wembley in March 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A controversial inclusion in the squad due to his age and his relative lack of playing time at Ajax, Jordan Henderson came off the bench to feature for the last eight minutes plus added time.

The former Liverpool midfielder helped England see out the game, but the 34-year-old did not have time to make a significant impact.

Reece James (Chelsea)

Reece James in action for England against Albania in March 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Reece James played under Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea and the right-back was brought on in added time in the German's first match as England boss.

The 25-year-old replaced goalscorer Myles Lewis-Skelly in the 90th minute, but had little to do as England saw out a 2-0 win at Wembley.