Liverpool report: Talks progressing for Victor Osimhen deal

Liverpool have landed some incredible transfers this summer, but they may not be done just yet

Victor Osimhen
Victor Osimhen is the next world-class star Liverpool are turning their eye to (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly offering an audacious swap deal to bring Napoli striker Victor Osimhen to Merseyside.

The Reds are circling, with the Nigerian striker is looking for a new club following a loan spell with Galatasaray from the Italian club.

Striker is the one position Liverpool still have a clear vacancy for, and they believe they’ve found a route to landing Osimhen despite their hefty spending this summer.

Liverpool offer two-man swap deal to land Osimhen

Liverpool target Victor Osimhen of Galatasaray celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the UEFA Europa League 2024/25 League Phase MD4 match between Galatasaray A.S. and Tottenham Hotspur at Rams Park on November 7, 2024 in Istanbul, Turkey.

The Nigerian striker has spent the season on loan with Turkish side Galatasaray (Image credit: Ahmad Mora/Getty Images)

If the transfer window closed tomorrow, Liverpool could still be over the moon with their summer, having forked out almost £200m for Jeremie Frimpong, Armin Pecsi, Florian Wirtz and Milos Kerkez.

There is a limit to what they can spend, but the Reds feel they’ve found a nifty way to land Osimhen without hitting their wallet too hard.

Liverpool midfielder Florian Wirtz moved from Bayer Leverkusen earlier this month

Liverpool have already spent heavy on former Bayer Leverkusen man Florian Wirtz (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to sources at TEAMtalk, Liverpool have offered to swap both Federico Chiesa and Darwin Nunez for Osimhen, a proposal since backed up by reporter Valter De Maggio.

The Merseyside club see this as a fair trade, but the Azzurri are thought to want €20m on top of the two current Reds, believing that Nunez is not worth what Liverpool value him at.

Given the slight difference in positions, talks are expected to continue, with any or all of the three moves still a potential as separate transactions.

Agreeing a fee or swap could be the easy part, with a number of reports suggesting the Nigerian comes with significant wage demands.

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez has once again failed to impress this season

Out-of-favour Liverpool man Darwin Nunez could be used as a make-weight to land Osimhen (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, it feels like this deal could work for both parties.

The no.9 role is the only clear gap left in Liverpool’s current squad and Osimhen, despite coming off the back of an odd year, is a world-class striker.

The Reds are likely to want to get rid of Nunez and Chiesa anyway, so if they could solve their striker issue in the process, they could well be approach a perfect summer of transfer business.

Osimhen is valued at €70m, according to Transfermarkt.

