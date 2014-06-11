Brazil coach Scolari's nephew dies in car crash

Tarcisio Joao Schneider, 48, passed away on Tuesday morning in a head-on crash with a truck in Rio Grande do Sul - a southern state in Brazil.

It is believed Scolari, 65, was informed of the news just prior to taking a training session later in the day, and is expected to front the media on Wednesday ahead of Brazil's tournament-opening clash against Croatia on Thursday.

Brazil Football Confederation (CBF) president Jose Maria Marin released a statement on Tuesday, offering his condolences to the family.

"In this difficult moment, I would like in name of all my directors and staff of CBF to give my condolences to Felipao's family," Marin's statement read.

It is yet to be determined if Scolari will depart Brazil's training camp in Rio de Janeiro.