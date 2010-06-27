Brazil form book a nightmare for Chile

Chile have suffered an extraordinarily bad run against the Brazilians in the last five years, losing seven matches in a row and shipping 26 goals in the process.

The have also lost their only two World Cup meetings against Brazil - 4-2 in the semi-finals at the 1962 World Cup, which they hosted, and 4-1 in the second round at France in 1998.

Coach Marcelo Bielsa has revolutionised the team in his three years in charge, transforming them from one of the worst on the continent into one of the best, but even he knows they face a huge task against the five-times world champions.

"The things that Brazil have done in the past exempts them from any sort of comment," said the eccentric and enigmatic Argentine.

"They are always a team to be feared and this latest version preserves all the footballing attributes of the country and, in addition, adds speed and ruthlessness."

Chile's losing sequence began with a 1-0 defeat in a Copa America group match in 2004 followed by a 5-0 loss in a World Cup qualifier the following year.

Two years later, Chile were beaten 4-0 in a friendly and were thrashed twice at the Copa America, 3-0 in a group match and 6-1 in the quarter-finals.

The latter humiliation caused the downfall of coach Nelson Acosta who was replaced by Bielsa.

EASY PREY

Although he orchestrated a spectacular improvement in fortunes, he was unable to inspire his team to a win over Brazil and they lost both World Cup qualifiers, 3-0 at home and 4-2 away.

Brazil thrive against teams who attack them and Chile fit the bill perfectly.

A fast, attacking but somewhat lightweight team, Chile tend to be easy prey for the physically powerful Brazilians and, in their enthusiasm to pour forward, leave gaps at the back which are usually ruthlessly exploited by Brazil's forwards.

If that is not worrying enough, Chile will be without their two regular defenders with Gary Medel and Waldo Ponce suspended.

Bielsa has to decide whether to field Humberto Suazo, who is struggling for match fitness, up front or stick with Jorge Valdivia, who played as a forward in the 2-1 defeat by Spain.

Felipe Melo is very doubtful for Brazil but that is unlikely to be a problem for Dunga's team, whose squad is overflowing with midfield spoilers.

Elano is fit to return on the right of midfield after missing the last group match against Portugal with an ankle injury.

Former World Player of the Year Kaka will also be back after suspension and Robinho, rested for Friday's match with Portugal, should play, adding much-needed creativity to a generally lacklustre Brazilian team.

Brazil regularly complain that opponents shut up shop against them but Chile's former Argentina boss Bielsa is a bold coach and it is in his nature to send his teams onto the attack, whoever they are facing.

He will, however, need to have a real surprise up his sleeve if his side are going to upset the five-times champion