Brazil not a one man team - Dunga

Dunga insisted Brazil are not reliant on Neymar, despite the 23-year-old starring in Sunday's 2-1 win over Peru at the Copa America.

Neymar cancelled out Christian Cueva's opener and provided the assist for Douglas Costa's injury-time winner in their Group C opener in Temuco.

However, Dunga was quick to emphasise the collective effort of his players, praising Costa, Dani Alves and Miranda.

"There is no doubt that Neymar is a decisive player, but he has come here after three finals in Spain," Dunga said.

"It's an enormous sacrifice. He comes into this tournament with plenty of commitment. He wants to win, wants to help as he did in Barcelona. He hadn't played a Copa America yet.

"In fact, of all players in action today, only two of them had played a Copa America. It's a totally different way of playing, the kind of game, the kind of defence, fouls, referees, it's totally different.

"Neymar was decisive, but other players were decisive as well - including Dani Alves, Miranda, Douglas Costa.

"When you put it into greater context, you've mentioned Neymar, you said he assisted a goal, and so did Dani Alves, he too was a decisive man. You said Neymar scored but Douglas also did, so there were contributions from the whole team."

Neymar, who took his international tally to 44 goals as Brazil extended their winning streak to 11 matches under Dunga, added: "We knew it would be tough because of the rivalry, we're all in the same continent. But we were able to win, that's the most important thing.

"I want to keep reaching my goals. I want to keep helping my team, with goals, with assists, whatever I can do. I want to help my team."