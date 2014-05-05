Brazil Serie A Wrap: Quartet level at summit

Defending champions Cruzeiro staged a second-half comeback to beat 10-man Atletico PR 3-2 and Corinthians left it late as they accounted for Chapecoense 1-0.

An impressive first-half display saw Internacional run out 2-1 winners at home to Sport Recife, while Goias edged Atletico Mineiro 1-0.

The unbeaten quartet are all level on seven points after three rounds of the campaign, though Corinthians (+3) occupy top spot due to their superior goal difference.

Marcelo de Oliveira Santos' Cruzeiro went into Saturday's clash on the back of a successful outing in the Copa Libertadores midweek.

But they found themselves trailing inside the opening 24 minutes after Ederson rose highest to guide his header into the far corner at the Estadio Nacional de Brasilia.

Nilton restored parity 12 minutes later having headed home from a corner, however, the home side regained the lead five minutes before the break courtesy of Marcelo.

Cruzeiro were handed a lifeline in the 47th minute when Atletico PR defender Drauzio received his marching orders, which triggered a collapse as Souza and Marcelo Moreno both scored in the space of eight minutes to lift the visitors to victory.

At the Estadio Regional Indio Conda on Sunday, Paolo Guerrero's 78th-minute strike was all that separated Corinthians and struggling Chapecoense, who remain winless in the bottom four.

Former Argentina international Andres D'Alessandro and Charles Aranguiz struck inside the opening 45 minutes as hosts Internacional condemned Sport Recife to their first defeat of the season.

Meanwhile, Goias midfielder David scored 20 minutes from time on Sunday to help Ricardo Drubscky's Goias to back-to-back wins as they overcame Mineiro, who are still searching for their first win of the season.

In other results over the weekend, a second-half brace from Marquinhos saw Vitoria past high-flying Fluminense 2-1.

Flamengo came from behind to rout Palmeiras 4-2 thanks to Alecsandro, who scored twice in 13 minutes.

Brazil international Alexandre Pato was on the scoresheet as Sao Paulo played out a 2-2 draw at home to Coritiba.

Elsewhere, Botafogo remain second bottom after they were beaten 1-0 at Bahia.

Criciuma edged 10-man Figueirense 1-0, while Santos and Gremio shared the spoils after their scoreless stalemate.