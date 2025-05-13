Is the England Women's Euro 2025 away kit Nike's most unique design EVER?

The England Women's Euro 2025 away kit has been released by Nike, and it has all the makings to become an all-time classic with its unqiue design.

While Sarina Wiegman gets her England Women Euro 2025 squad prepared to defend the trophy they won in superb fashion three years ago on home soil, Nike has been busy making sure they look the part while doing so.

With France, the Netherlands and Wales all awaiting in the group stages, the Lionesses might not get the opportunity to pull on the bold away kit in the initial stages of the tournament, but if they manage to reach the knockout stages of the Women's Euro 2025 they could well have to wear a truly unique shirt in Switzerland.

The England Women's Euro 2025 away kit could be Nike's most unique design yet

The England Women's Euro 2025 away kit is a bold design (Image credit: England)

Usually, you get one bolder effort and one cleaner, more traditional jersey with national team drops. Not this time.

The Euro 2025 home shirt for England is one of the bravest that Nike have ever produced – and the away is just as eye-catching.

AVAILABLE SOON Nike England women's Euro 2025 home shirt: at nike Similar to the men's Euro 2024 shirt, the Euro 2025 for the women is an upgrade, with bright colours and a meaner base.

Predominantly very dark blue with blue accents on the front of the shirt, it's different enough from the traditional reds that we're used to for England away shirts… but it's the side panels where Nike has tried something rather intriguing.

After opting for a multi-colour underarms on the England men's Euro 2024 away kit, Nike has brought that over to the latest offering for the likes of Nike athlete Leah Williamson – but with a lot sharper detailing.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The blue England crest and Nike logo is reminiscent of the design Umbro opted for for the men's side at Euro 2012 with their away kit, but on this occasion Nike has gone bigger and bolder.

In fact, it is the darkest England kit ever – women's or men's – and follows on from the hugely popular patterned blue away strip used at the 2023 Women's World Cup.

England stars model the new shirts (Image credit: England)

While Wiegman's side fell just short on that occasion after reaching the final, they will hope to go one better in the summer while potentially exacting revenge on Spain in the process – and if they do it in this get-up, it has the potential to become one of the greatest England shirts ever.

The England Women's Euro 2025 away kit is set to be available in both men's and women's sizes.