Brazil skipper Silva unfazed by mind games

The FIFA World Cup hosts remain the tournament favourites and have a remarkable record against Chile, who they face in the round of 16 on Saturday.

Chile coach Jorge Sampaoli has spoken about the belief he has in his team and said the pressure was on Brazil.

Silva refused to enter a war of words and said Chileans should believe in their team, who he respects despite Brazil having won 48 of the 68 matches between the nations.

"I don't see this as a provocative action. He believes in his team as I believe in mine. If he doesn't believe in his team, who will?" Silva told a media conference.

"He says what he is feeling, what he thinks he has to say and I'm not here to argue with anyone. On the contrary, I'm here to do my job. If he came to write a story I'm here for the same reason.

"So from this match there will only be one winner, it is inevitable. I hope it is Brazil but in football we never know who will win.

"We respect Chile a lot and if they don't (respect us), I cannot say anything."

Neymar is sure to be a major threat in Belo Horizonte, with the Barcelona star equal top of the golden boot standings with four goals.

Silva said the 22-year-old put pressure on himself to perform at the World Cup.

"I'm always with him and he is always focused on his responsibility to play well in the World Cup," he said.

"If things are working well in his career it is because in his personal life he has the right people working behind him."